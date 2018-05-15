Lisle car accident kills 1, hospitalizes emergency responders

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A serious car crash in Lisle Tuesday afternoon left one of the drivers dead and two police officers hospitalized.

Police and fire officials responded to the accident in the 900 block of Ogden Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 74-year-old man driving a blue Nissan Rogue westbound crossed over the center line and crashed into a black Acura that was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and the two people inside the Acura were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan Rogue later died of his injuries, police said.

Two Lisle police officers were also hospitalized after they were exposed to blood after applying tourniquets and bandages to the victims.


Traffic near the scene was diverted for about three hours.

The two police officers were treated at Edward Hospital in Naperville and have been released back to duty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentpolice officer injuredLisleNapervilleWoodridge
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News