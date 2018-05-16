What will $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rogers Park is currently hovering around $1,050.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6710 N. Sheridan Road
Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6710 N. Sheridan Road.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, large windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
7522 N. Greenview Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7522 N. Greenview Ave. It's also listed for $1,395/month for its 1,150-square-feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
6709 N. Hermitage Ave., #2
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6709 N. Hermitage Ave. that's going for $1,330/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, a spacious closet and a deck. Building amenities include storage space and assigned parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
(Check out the complete listing here.)