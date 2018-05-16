A new pop-up spot offering a Midwestern take on classic Cuban sandwiches and doughnuts has temporarily opened up shop at Revival Food Hall in the Loop.
Called TriBecca Cubano, it's the project of Sunday Dinner Club executive sous chef Becca Grothe. It will run through at least June 29 in Revival's space at 125 S. Clark St., Eater reports.
Tribecca Cubano's signature sandwich features slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles and mustard butter on an olive oil panino. Customers can also add bacon, avocado or kimchi. The Cubano is available in vegetarian form. (Check out the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, TriBecca Cubano currently has a four-star rating.
Matt L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 11, wrote, "This amazing sandwich ... is truly welcome to the Loop. ... Finishing everything with a griddled rum cake doughnut with lime rum glaze is a must. The pineapple ginger agua fresca has the right balance of tart, ginger, and sweetness."
Get it before it's gone: TriBecca Cubano is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
The ephemeral sandwich: TriBecca Cubano pops up in the Loop
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News