The first rule of Flight Club: new darts bar opens its doors in the Loop

Want to up your darts game over a drink? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 111 W. Wacker Dr. in the Loop, Flight Club Darts Chicago is the first U.S. location for the London-based darts bar.
Flight Club claims to have "reinvented darts for the twenty first century, with fast-paced multiplayer games, ground breaking dart-tracking technology, instant scoring and a slick and intuitive user interface." Groups can book an oche, or playing area, by the half-hour or hour, with food and drink orders delivered directly to them.
To accompany their games, patrons can expect signature cocktails like the Taurus (apple brandy, saffron gin, pomegranate scented green tea, grenadine, lime juice, egg white) or the Royal Lion, with green tea-infused gin, English Breakfast tea, thyme, sherry and lemon.
Food offerings draw from a range of cuisines, and focus on shareable appetizers like flatbreads, skewers, and mini poke tacos with ahi tuna, fennel, chili vinaigrette and grapefruit chips. (You can check out the full drinks menu here and the food menus here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"I was thinking since the focus is the games, that the food would be mediocre, but wow, the food was amazing!" said Yelper Emily L. "The darts area was set up with amazing decor, leather couches with plenty of room for everyone to sit, and the game itself was extremely high-tech. You have about eight different dart game options, and it is all tracked via the computer and an overhead screen that keeps track."
And Corine G. concluded, "Once we got started, the game quickly made sense and was suitable for a variety of levels of play. The darts had metal tips and we played on an electronic scoreboard, which added a fun element. The food we tried was all good too: oysters, pork and chicken skewers, guacamole, flatbread, etc. It would be a great space for a corporate event, happy hour or unique get-together with friends."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flight Club is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
