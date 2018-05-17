FOOD & DRINK

Crave Kabob brings fresh take on Mediterranean fare to West Loop

Photo: Crave Kabob/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Crave Kabob, the fresh arrival is located at 1521 W. Madison St. (at Laffin St.) in the West Loop.

As its name suggests, Crave offers traditional Mediterranean and Greek fare like kabobs, falafel, hummus, pita wraps and gyros. Diners can kick off their meal with an order of lentil soup or a hummus and baba ghanoush platter, then segue into a sandwich, platter, or "Crave Bowl," with a choice of protein, spread, salad and sauce over rice.

For the ambitious, there's the $79.95 Crave Platter, with enough kabobs, dips, and veggies to easily serve four. Kid's options like a mini gyro and desserts like baklava cheesecake round out the menu.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Luiza R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Wow, this place is phenomenal! My fiance just brought home chicken shawarma Crave Bowls as a to-go order, and I can confidently say it's better than nearby Naf Naf Grill by far. Very reasonably priced."

Yelper Sean E. added, "Gyros done right. The pita bread is a cloud. The meat is the most tender you'll find. It's under $7 for a whole gyro. Vibe is perfect, staff is incredible, aesthetic is a 10/10. Crave Kabob, nice job."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Crave Kabob is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodrestaurantChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News