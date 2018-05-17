FOOD & DRINK

Monnie Burke's brings New American fare, cocktails to Pilsen

By Hoodline
If you've got New American fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Pilsen, called Monnie Burke's, is located at 1163 W 18th St.

Founded by the owners of Maya Del Sol in Oak Park and the Pizza Capri mini-chain, Monnie Burke's is named for the aunt of one of the owners, a social worker who taught at Loyola University and was active in Cesar Chavez's farmer's movement.

The menu focuses on light appetizers, like loaded potato strings, smoked salmon toast or roasted cauliflower, and hearty entrees like whole roasted fish or a veal chop Milanese. Pastas, fish tacos and a cheeseburger round out the selection.

Beverage options include a frozen mango margarita and a smoked black tea old fashioned, along with some original concoctions. Five draft beers and more than a dozen wines by the glass round out the offering.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Jennie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 7, said, "Was surprised to see a new restaurant spring up so quickly and walked in on their first officially open weekend for dinner. The space was beautiful and spacious."

And Brian C. said, "Finest cocktails in Pilsen. Food is pretty amazing as well. That patio is going to be one of the best outdoor spaces in the city when it opens. A welcome addition to the neighborhood."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Monnie Burke's is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
