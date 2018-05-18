Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A former Playboy model and Playmate jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.

The woman, 47-year-old Stephanie Adams, was the mother of the boy, 7, according to officials.


She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.

They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.

Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.

The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.


A police investigation is underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidemurder suicidechild deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News