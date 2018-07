A 65-year-old man who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer was reported missing Friday, police said. He was last seen on Chicago's South Side.Derek Upton was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in the 8700-block of South Luella Avenue in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.Police sent an update around 12:45 p.m. Friday that said Upton had been found and reunited with his family.