2 shot in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded to reports of a shooting in southern Evanston Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Evanston police received multiple reports of gunfire at approximately 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Custer Avenue. Dispatch was later notified that two adults had arrived at Presence St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both victims' injuries were non-life threatening. Investigators confirmed that they were involved in the shooting on Custer Avenue.

The victims are a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Chicago, who were shot while sitting in a parked car.

A man who lives near the scene of the shooting said a bullet went through the window of his child's bedroom.

Police said an investigation is underway and ask that anyone with information contact authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violenceEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News