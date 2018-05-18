FOOD & DRINK

Woodfield Mall opens new dining pavilion

(Bonni Pear/Motion PR)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of the Chicago area's largest shopping destinations opened its first-ever food court on Friday.

Woodfield Mall officials have actually christened the new area a "dining pavilion," saying it's "a few notches above your typical mall food court."

The $20 million, 820-seat showplace has a sleek and modern feel with floor-to-ceiling windows, armchair-like seating and large screen TVs. Shoppers have the choice of more than a dozen fast-casual dining options, including Blaze Pizza, Wok A Holic and Maoz Falafel and Grill.

FIRST LOOK: Look inside Woodfield Mall's new dining pavilion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodshoppingmalllets eatSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News