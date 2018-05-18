FOOD & DRINK

Score tacos and more at Portage Park's new Tatas Tacos

Photo: Janice M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tatas Tacos, the newcomer is located at 4929 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park.

This eclectic new taco shop prides itself on "locally grown and hand-selected ingredients," according to its website. Options include bacon-wrapped shrimp with tomatoes and chipotle aioli; chorizo with potatoes, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and chile sauce; and al pastor pork with pineapple, cilantro and onions.

Other menu items include tortas, soups, quesadillas, and the El Chappo: french fries topped with steak, chorizo, cheese and sour cream.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kymberlee Kaye R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 8, said, "I'm so excited about this place! They are family-owned and friendly beyond words. The food is fresh and flavorful. I loved the fish tacos and the elote. Delicious!"

And Gabby S. said, "Amazing experience if you're looking for authentic food with all your favorite ingredients. You will definitely want to take the time to explore every item on the menu."

Head on over to check it out: Tatas Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News