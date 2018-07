A 29-year-old woman died Friday after she was arrested, Chicago Police said.Sarah Esposito was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on Cicero Avenue for misdemeanor panhandling.Esposito was transported from the police station to St. Bernard Hospital with an unknown illness. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:18 a.m.There has been no word on whether Esposito was held in a cell by herself or in general population.