Driver crashes into Hammond building after medical incident

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">A car hit the side of a building in Hammond Saturday morning. (Edward)</span></div>
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A car struck the side of a building early Saturday morning in Hammond after the driver suffered a medical incident.

Officers responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Calumet Avenue at approximately 5:00 a.m. and found a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Part of the building had collapsed onto the car, but the woman was unhurt. Occupants of the building were also unharmed.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident. Crews began emergency demolition of the building Saturday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashcar accidentHammond
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News