At a time when we're hearing about the need for more women in the STEM fields, the Chicago tech hub 1871 just put a woman at the top hiring Betsy Ziegler to be the new CEO.She is the first female to lead the tech hub founded six years ago.Ziegler comes to 1871 from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management where she was thechief innovation officer.Betsy Ziegler joined us to talk about 1871, what it means to be the hubs first female CEO and how she got involved in the tech field.Part 1:Part 2: