FOOD & DRINK

Score ramen and more at Furious Spoon's new Andersonville location

Photo: Furious Spoon Andersonville/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 5406 N. Clark St. in Andersonville, the fresh addition is called Furious Spoon. It's the seventh location of this popular local chain, which serves Tokyo-style ramen with handmade noodles in a colorful space decorated with graffiti and featuring a hip-hop soundtrack.

Fans of Furious Spoon will find all their favorite dishes on the menu, including tonkotsu, shoyu, chicken shio and veggie ramen, along with a full bar offering cocktails, beer and sake.

According to Eater, this location also boasts a few new menu items: a shio ramen with chicken dumplings, a spicy beef ramen, and a spicy "Furious" tonkotsu ramen with chicken dumplings and spicy tonkotsu broth.

Furious Spoon Andersonville has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Taranee A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "The newest location of the Furious Spoon franchise definitely didn't disappoint. Great service. They only had the chili-infused noodles, which was kind of a bummer, but they made us a small sample to make sure it wasn't too spicy, which was super nice of them."

Allieson S. added, "So happy to have a ramen spot in Andersonville. It's a good addition to the scene. The staff here is excellent and so attentive. They don't have vegan options, but do have a vegetarian option with fried tofu. I would definitely come back here again."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Furious Spoon Andersonville is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News