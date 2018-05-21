Zombie Taco lands in River North with a 24/7 burrito window

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located inside the new Moxy Hotel at 530 N. LaSalle Drive in River North, Zombie Taco will be serving up tacos and burritos from a takeout window 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The 24/7 pick-up window is limited to a small menu of five to six to-go items, including the signature Zombie Burrito (which combines pork confit, adobo grilled chicken, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo, and slaw in a flour tortilla sourced from Pilsen's El Popo). But diners seeking a more extensive take on Zombie Taco can also dine in, with full table service and cocktails from the hotel's adjacent Bar Moxy.
The menu runs from breakfast to the wee hours, with chicken chorizo breakfast tacos and Passion House coffee in the a.m., and Korean beef, carnitas, and Baja-style fish tacos in the p.m. Also on offer: warm grain and veggie bowls, a handful of desserts (like a dulce de leche s'mores sundae), and snacks like brisket taquitos and chicken nachos (offered only at dinner).
Unsurprisingly given its location within the Moxy, a millennial-targeted boutique hotel from Marriott, Zombie Taco also"features plenty of USB plugs for workers during the day and a mural full of Chicago references," according to Eater Chicago.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Zombie Taco has gotten a good response.
Edwina A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11, said, "This location just opened recently, and it was an experience. The tacos are designed to take your taste buds on a ride. You have your choice of ordering via a server or going to the counter."
And Naywri W. said, "I had the Zombie Burrito without the pork but with chicken and chips and salsa verde. The burrito was very good."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zombie Taco's pickup window is open 24 hours a day, while the sit-down component is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for weekday breakfast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for weekday lunch; 4 p.m. to midnight for weekday dinner; 7 a.m. to noon for weekend breakfast; noon to 4 p.m. for weekend lunch and 4 p.m. for midnight for weekend dinner.
