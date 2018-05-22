REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Uptown, right now

4735 N. Beacon St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Uptown are hovering around $1,305, compared to a $1,545 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Uptown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4735 N. Beacon St., #208r




This studio apartment, situated at 4735 N. Beacon St., is listed for $830/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1023 W. Argyle St.




Then there's this apartment at 1023 W. Argyle St., listed at $850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. In the corner unit, look for hardwood flooring, a spacious closet, large windows, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

4513 N. Malden St., #1B




Also listed at $850/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4513 N. Malden St. (at North Malden Street & West Sunnyside Avenue).

The unit features hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)

4600 N. Beacon St., #4R




This studio apartment, situated at 4600 N. Beacon St., is listed for $850/month.

On-site laundry and storage space are offered as building amenities. The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the listing here.)

4501 N. Malden St., #1R




Listed at $895/month, this studio apartment is located at 4501 N. Malden St.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Small cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
