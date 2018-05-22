Woman assaulted on Kenosha County bike trail for 2nd time in 2 months

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) --
For the second time in two months a woman was sexually assaulted on the Kenosha County Bike Trail in Pleasant Prairie, police said.

An 18-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her as she walked on the trail Monday evening.

A similar attack happened in the same area on March 25.

In that incident, police said the victim was walking northbound near the 9100-block of the trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male. Following the assault, the man fled the scene southbound on foot. The woman was transported to the hospital, treated and released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultwoman attackedkenosha countyKenosha
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News