Job: Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer

Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer
Job Description
ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.
Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics and desktop editing. Should be active on social media and understand how to leverage digital platforms for newscast production. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends.
Required Education
Must have 3-5 years' experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.
Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at "www.disneycareers.com"
Requisition ID # 558182BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
