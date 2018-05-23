FOOD & DRINK

Korean-Italian spot Passerotto debuts in Andersonville

Photo: Sarah S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Andersonville, called Passerotto, is located at 5420 N. Clark St.

Passerotto -- "little sparrow" in Italian -- is a new venture by Jennifer Kim, the award-winning chef who co-owned Lakeview's former cured-fish deli Snaggletooth. According to the new restaurant's website, the menu fuses Korean dishes Kim ate growing up with "a few minor touches" from Midwestern and Central Italian cuisines.

The Chicago Tribune reports: "Each dish on the menu is connected to Kim's life experience or memory, like grocery shopping with her mother at Jewel-Osco to find substitutes for Korean ingredients that were not readily available."

Selections on the menu include raw fish, from big-eye tuna to honam tartare; noodle and rice dishes, including ddukbokkilamb ragu; as well as small or shareable plates, like the glazed short ribs. Also look for the comprehensive wine list, which includes bubblies, rose, whites and reds, as well as cocktails and draft beer.

Passerotto has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eleven reviews on Yelp.

E P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, said, "Jenny definitely has a special skill with raw fish. This was evident with her cured fish platters that she served at her previous restaurant, Snaggletooth, and now at Passerotto, all the raw fish (hwe) dishes are exquisite. Make sure you try several of them as an appetizer!"

And Sarah S. said, "The main attraction -- Kalbi to share with a bunch of banchans (side dishes). It was glazed and done in such a way that is was tenderized to excellence, pairing really well with all the side dishes -- a few different types of kimchi and other fairly traditional Korean sides."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Passerotto is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News