The write stuff: Anderson Pens debuts in the Loop

Photo: Ben C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy all of your pen, ink and paper needs? Head to Anderson Pens, which recently debuted on the ground floor of the Palmer House Hilton, at 17 E. Monroe St. in the Loop.

According to Anderson Pens' website, owners Brian and Lisa Anderson have "over forty years of combined pen/ink/paper experience." The pair own another brick-and-mortar pen shop in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as an online store.

Anderson Pens stocks over 2,000 writing instruments, including brands like Cross, Visconti, Waterman and more. The store also stock 1,000-plus inks and a plethora of papers. With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, it has been warmly received by patrons.

Natasha B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 31, said, "They have a huge selection of high quality paper (Rhodia, Clairfonte), fountain pens (Sailor, Pilot, Platinum, Montblanc) and inks. They also have fancy rollerballs and pencils that would make good corporate gifts. The manager is talkative and friendly. Totally go in here."

Yelper Ben C. added, "I am surprised by the amount of supplies at this store! Chicago was needing a new place with good brands such as Pilot, Sailor, Platinum, LAMY and Aurora. If you are looking to choose a good pen, whether you are a beginner or experienced enthusiast, you will most likely find something here. The prices can vary from around $7 (a Pilot Plumix) to over $200 (Visconti, Aurora, Platinum). I did not see any vintage pens, only modern and classic designs."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Anderson Pens is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
