What's the cheapest rental available in Noble Square, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noble Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1348 N. Cleaver St., #1F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1348 N. Cleaver St., which, at 800-square-feet, is going for $1,350/month.
The building features outdoor space, secured entry and storage space. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.
1435 N. Bosworth Ave., #3F
Then there's this 900-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1435 N. Bosworth Ave., also listed at $1,350/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
1353 N. Ashland Ave., #3D
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1353 N. Ashland Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.
1326 N. Cleaver St., #1R-BB
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1326 N. Cleaver St., which is going for $1,425/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small pets are permitted here.
1402 N. Greenview Ave.
Over at 1402 N. Greenview Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome.
