REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Noble Square, right now?

1435 N. Bosworth Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Noble Square are hovering around $1,550, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noble Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1348 N. Cleaver St., #1F




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1348 N. Cleaver St., which, at 800-square-feet, is going for $1,350/month.

The building features outdoor space, secured entry and storage space. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1435 N. Bosworth Ave., #3F




Then there's this 900-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1435 N. Bosworth Ave., also listed at $1,350/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

1353 N. Ashland Ave., #3D




Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1353 N. Ashland Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1326 N. Cleaver St., #1R-BB




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1326 N. Cleaver St., which is going for $1,425/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small pets are permitted here.

(Check out the listing here.)

1402 N. Greenview Ave.




Over at 1402 N. Greenview Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $1,495/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News