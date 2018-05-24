FOOD & DRINK

Chelsea Room brings colorful '70s vibe, cocktails to the Loop

Photo: Tavi J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 221 N. Clark St. in the Loop, the fresh arrival is called The Chelsea Room.

Named after the New York City neighborhood that was a mecca of the art world in the '70s and '80s, the Chelsea Room is designed to be a throwback to that era, with vibrant colors, wall-to-wall artwork and leather seating. The space can host events for up to 75 people.
According to Eater Chicago, the bar's drink menu includes 11 draft beers, wine and cocktails like the Chelsea (rosemary-infused vodka, citrus and creme de violette, topped with champagne) and the El Coco (chocolate whiskey, cinnamon simple syrup, Aztec chocolate bitters, marshmallow melt).

The fresh addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Tavi J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "What stood out to me most at Chelsea Room was the decor! The bar area looks super sexy, the wall with Marilyn Monroe is definitely a picture spot, and the booth I was sitting in with all the photographs was cool to look at."

Yelper Robea P. added, "Went to an event with a friend. Chelsea is a very low key, trendy and hip place. I really enjoyed the ambiance of this place, very relaxed, nice music, and the art is great!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chelsea Room is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday.)
