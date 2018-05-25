COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Evanston students cover sidewalk with mental health tips

Students and teachers at Fusion Academy Evanston used chalk to share tips for coping with anxiety and depression. For some, the topic was personal. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Students in north suburban Evanston covered the sidewalk outside their school with powerful messages Thursday afternoon.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so students and teachers at Fusion Academy Evanston used chalk to share inspirational quotes and tips for coping with anxiety and depression.

The teens hope their messages will remind anyone struggling with mental health issues that they are not alone.

You can read their messages in the 800-block of Chicago Avenue near the Main Street Purple Line station.
