Rhiannon, Fleetwood Mac pop-up bar, bewitches Chicago

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Gold Dust Woman (Liz Peterson)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Rumours are true. Rhiannon, the pop-up bar of your Dreams, featuring Fleetwood Mac-themed cocktails, is up and running in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

"We celebrate the witchy spirit of Stevie Nicks with RHIANNON: The Fleetwood Mac Pop-Up. Have your cards read by our resident tarot reader, and enjoy Fleetwood Mac inspired cocktails, such as Crystal Visions, Seven Wonders, and Gold Dust Woman, as we summon the spirit of the Celtic Moon Goddess Rhiannon for a night you will never forget," the event Facebook page says.

Every Sara, Diane, and Jewel-Eyed Judy should take note: The pop-up, which opened at the Rookery in early May, only runs through June 17.

"The first concert I ever saw was Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, and I've been a huge fan ever since" says Amy Teri, owner/partner of The Rookery. "While we were in the midst of the craziness of Room 237: The Shining Pop-Up, we were brainstorming what our next pop-up could be. When Heaven Malone had a witchy idea around Fleetwood Mac I was sold. This is a pop-up celebrating the magic of women."

The pop-up bar was produced by Heaven Malone and Dying To Go Pop-Ups, with interior design by Inside Home.

Rhiannon's cocktails include:
Landslide: Tequila, Pineapple infused Rum, Coconut Rum Cream, Chocolate accents.
Seven Wonders: Pisco, Blueberry Jam, Color Changing Butterfly Flower Chai.

Black Magic Woman: Activated Charcoal, Gin & Lychee Liqueur.
Songbird: Rosé, Chareau, Lime, Soda.
Go Your Own Way: Sour & Salty Tequila based cocktail.
Gold Dust Woman: Bourbon, Honey, Ginger Liqueur, Gold Candy Rim.
Crystal Visions: Champagne, Edible Glitter, Color Changing Rock Sugar.
Tarot Cards & Cocktail Special: Get your tarot read by our card reader Ashley Klich while sipping a RHIANNON cocktail.
Rhiannon is open Thursday through Sunday.

Rhiannon
Upstairs at The Rookery
You can Go Your Own Way to: 2109 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60622.
Thurs.-Fri. 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., Sat. 9 p.m. - 3 a.m., Sun 2-6 p.m.

Editor's Note: We realize this is a bit of Second Hand News and it's Not That Funny.
