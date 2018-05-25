SOCIETY

John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain, popular gaming critic, dies at 33

CNN
John Peter Bain, a British video game critic known as TotalBiscuit, has died at the age of 33.

The vlogger had fought a years-long battle with cancer before dying on Thursday. His YouTube channel of game review videos and podcasts had 2.2 million subscribers.

His wife, Genna Bain, posted news of his death on Twitter, along with the words to the poem "Love Constant Beyond Death" by Francisco de Quevedo.

Fans on Reddit celebrated Bain as a passionate advocate for gaming consumers who supported indie developers through his videos and The Co-Optional Podcast.

Bain was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and he announced it was terminal the following year. It appeared to have spread to his liver and other parts of his body.

Bain wrote just over three weeks ago on Reddit that he was retiring, as he was no longer responding to chemotherapy, in what he said would likely be his last public health update.

"I'm retiring as a critic to spend whats (sic) left of my life sharing my love of gaming with my wife and all of you via co-op videos and streams," he wrote.

"Sad beyond words to hear this news," wrote YouTube comedian and reviewer Jonathan Jafari, better known as "JonTron".

"John bain, aka @Totalbiscuit did more good for the gaming community than most of us could do in 10 lifetimes," posted video blogger Steven Williams, or "Boogie" on YouTube.

