Aurelio's Pizza now open in Wrigleyville

Photo: Aurelio's Pizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 3801 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville, the new arrival is Aurelio's Pizza.

Since its inception in 1959, this chain has opened stores in Indiana, Illinois and Florida. It offers classic pies, like the The Works, with Sausage, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese; or Hawaiian. But there's also more unique creations like the Taco, with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and mild ortega chiles.

Aurelio's also offers calabrese, a pizza alternative that features "crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach marinated in Mama Aurelio's secret seasoning and special marinara sauce then baked until golden brown," the website explains.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Aurelio's Pizza has been warmly received by patrons.

Bridget M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 9, said, "Far and away the best tavern-style pizza in all of Chicago. The sauce is sweet, the sausage is delicious, the cheese... I could go on and on and on, but I will save you the time and tell you to get over there immediately and try it for yourself."

Yelper Andrew S. added, "Add this pizza joint to your local hot spots! The beer selection is very solid. I recommend toasted raviolis and as an appetizer, the pizza spinach calabrese, which is like an Italian torta."

Head on over to check it out: Aurelio's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
