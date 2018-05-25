Orland Park man charged with sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography

Rodger Burke. (Orland Park police)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
An Orland Park man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and manufacturing child pornography, Orland Park police said Friday.

Police received a tip about a criminal sexual assault on Tuesday and began investigating. The suspect was later identified by police as 55-year-old Rodger Burke. Police also discovered that the victim was a teenage juvenile.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on Burke's home, where it was determined the assault occurred. Burke was arrested at the time of the search. police said.

Burke has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, criminal sexual assault and unlawful grooming, police said.

He appeared before a judge on Friday and was denied bond. Burke's next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.
