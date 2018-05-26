CHICAGO (WLS) --Chance the Rapper is stepping down as a trustee of the DuSable Museum of African American History, saying he is too busy to make the board's meetings.
Chance, who has been a trustee at the museum for a about a year, called the DuSable an "iconic institution" and said he it was an "immense honor" to serve on the board in a tweet on Saturday.
The DuSable Museum is an iconic institution and the 2nd EVER African American history museum— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 26, 2018
It was an immense honor to serve on the board the past year and the ONLY reason Im leaving is i got too busy and couldnt make the meetings. I will continue to serve @SocialWorks_Chi board
The Chicago rapper said he will continue to serve in his role on the board of SocialWorks Chicago.
Chance's father, Ken Bennett, also serves as a trustee at the museum. Crain's Chicago Business reports that Ken Bennett is also resigning from the DuSable Museum's Board of Trustees, along with several other board members.
The museum issued a statement saying, "We are grateful to all of our Du Sable trustees, those remaining on the board and those who are departing, thank them for their dedication and service to this great institution, and have been assured of their continued support of the mission of Du Sable Museum. That mission - to educate all people through African American history, art and culture -- is more important than ever before, and we are in a climate of change and transformation. We will take this opportunity to continue to build our board, a process that's already underway, and we're excited about the changes to come. Founded by Dr. Margaret Burroughs in 1961, the Du Sable Museum of African American History is the nation's oldest independent black museum, a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate since 2016, and an icon not only for our African-American community but all of Chicago. We are a recognized institutional leader and a major component of the renaissance of Chicago's south side. Most nonprofits, especially arts and culture organizations, are struggling to raise funds and we are no different. We are driving forward and focusing our efforts, building upon our amazing recent accomplishments and successes, and moving steadfastly towards the future."