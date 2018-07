EMBED >More News Videos A record number of visitors came to Illinois last year, nearly 114 million people.

A record number of visitors came to Illinois last year, nearly 114 million people.And tourism is serious business. Those visitors gave a $1.1 billion boost to the state's economy.On this Memorial Day when many of us are hitting the road or looking ahead to summer trips, we're talking about the effort to attract visitors to the Land of Lincoln and the spots you might want to check out.Our guest is Cory Jobe. He's the director of the Illinois Office of Tourism.For more information, visit https://www.enjoyillinois.com Part 1:Part 2: