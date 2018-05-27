Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'

There's a new drug sheriff in town and he's proclaimed a new public enemy No. 1. (WLS)

MEXICO CITY --
Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country's fiercest drug cartels.

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said at a Sunday press conference that marines arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia the night before in the western city of Zapopan.

She's the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

Gonzalez is accused of managing the cartel's finances, a role previously held by her brother Abigael, who was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2015.

In March, ABC7's Chuck Goudie and the I-Team spoke exclusively with Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian McKnight, who branded "El Mencho" as Chicago's public enemy number 1.

McKnight says that Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," has taken over a sizable chunk of Chicago's illicit drug trade.

El Mencho is a ruthless, billionaire killer who sits atop the CJNG cartel, known as "New Generation," according to McKnight. That Mexico cartel, that splintered from El Chapo's Sinaloa group, has established drug trafficking routes across six continents and has now established a stronghold in Chicago, DEA investigators say.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illegal drugspolicemexicou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago's new top narco lawman sets sights on 'El Mencho,' accused cartel boss
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News