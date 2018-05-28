FOOD & DRINK

Mixing it up: Yolk Test Kitchen brings experimental breakfasts to Bucktown

Photo: Chris M/Yelp

By Hoodline
Homegrown breakfast chain Yolk has made its debut in Bucktown, opening its eighth Chicago location -- Yolk Test Kitchen -- at 1767 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Founder Taki Kastanis launched the first Yolk in Chicago's South Loop in 2006. There are now locations in Indiana and Texas as well.

Bucktown's new spot offers much of the same as its sister locations: a mix of classic and unexpected breakfasts, specialty juices and fresh coffee.

Try a traditional dish from restaurant's list of staples, like the country skillet, which includes any style of eggs with roasted potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage, shitake mushrooms, onion, green pepper, cheddar, bacon-sausage gravy and toasted rustic multigrain bread. Or, branch out and try a Test Kitchen option, like the breakfast mac and cheese with sunny-side up eggs, bacon, applewood ham, white cheddar, parmesan, panko and chives.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is receiving solid feedback.

Chris M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 19, said, "Great space, great service, and great food. Got the regular breakfast with poached eggs, potatoes and toast and was pretty happy with all of it."

Yelper Jane M. added, "New in my neighborhood and finally open, Yolk Test Kitchen is a gem. If you want yolk, go to Yolk. If you're not sure, more adventurous or have both traditional and more sophisticated palates in in your party, come here."

Head on over to check it out: Yolk Test Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News