FOOD & DRINK

Pilotworks launches community kitchen for Chicago food professionals

Photo: Jane B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A community kitchen has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Pilotworks, it's located at 820 N. Orleans St., Unit 235, in Near North Side.

Pilotworks is a fully stocked shared kitchen space that's available on demand to veteran food professionals and entrepreneurs. This is the company's sixth location, behind previous openings in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Maine and Rhode Island.

With an online booking system, professionals can reserve time in shared, semi-private or private kitchen spaces as well as the equipment they'll use -- from industrial stoves, ovens and griddles to large mixers and high-powered blenders. Pilotworks also offers amenities for members' business operations, including co-working space, community events, assistance finding distribution partners and mentorship.

So far, Pilotworks has one five-star review on Yelp.

Jane V., who posted the first review on May 9, said, "Not only does it offer the use of their many different sized kitchens, they also offer linen, garbage and receiving services. ... It's a brand new location, spacious, welcoming, very informative and nurturing organization that every food entrepreneur should know about and use."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood or send the company a message for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News