Police seek home invader who made sexual advances toward sleeping girls

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered two homes and made inappropriate sexual advances toward two young girls early Sunday.

Police said the man first entered a residence in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue and attempted to make inappropriate sexual advances toward a girl who was asleep in her bedroom. Police said about 20 minutes later the man entered a second residence in the 500 block of West Grant Place and had sexual contact with another sleeping girl. The man fled the scene on foot in both incidents, police said.

A safety alert email from alderman Michele Smith, 43rd ward, said that the offender entered through an unlocked door in both cases.

The suspect is described as being a 20 to 30-year-old white man with short brown or strawberry blonde hair standing approximately 5'6" or 5'7" tall and weighing 160 pounds. Police also said he is a cigarette smoker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Bureau at 312-747-8380.
