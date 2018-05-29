What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1850 N. Clark St., #2704 (Old Town Triangle)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1850 N. Clark St.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
54 E. Cedar St. (Gold Coast)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 54 E. Cedar St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get central heating, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, generous closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
4818 N. Oakley Ave., #3 (Lincoln Square)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 4818 N. Oakley Ave.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, French doors, a breakfast bar and bay windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2238 W. Barry Ave., #2 (Lakeview)
Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2238 W. Barry Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, a patio and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
