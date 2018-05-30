REAL ESTATE

Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M

NBA star Jimmy Butler has reportedly listed this three-bedroom River North condo for $1.45 million. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
NBA star Jimmy Butler may have been traded by the Bulls last year, but apparently he hasn't cut his ties with Chicago just yet.

The Chicago Tribune reports Butler recently bought his second of two $1 million-plus condos in a River North building. While he plans to keep one of the units at 676 North Kingsbury, Butler has reportedly listed a 5th floor unit for $1.45 million.

According to the real estate listing, the three-bedroom loft boasts two bathrooms, hardwood floors, custom Italian cabinets and a private elevator entrance.

