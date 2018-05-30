FOOD & DRINK

Round two: Italian spot Tutto Fresco reopens in Lakeview

Photo: Tutto Fresco/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Italian food? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in Lakeview. Called Tutto Fresco, the new addition is located at 2901 N. Ashland Ave.

After a seven-year run at 3829 N. Broadway, Tutto Fresco has made its way to Lakeview, with the same menu of Italian appetizers, soups, salads, pastas and pizzas.

Start your meal off with sauteed mussels in a choice of marinara or garlic oil lemon sauce, or beef carpaccio, thin slices of filet mignon with lemon, olive oil, capers and parmigiano cheese. For pasta, choose from a classic plate of spaghetti marinara or opt for something the popular linguine Alondra, featuring shrimp sauteed with garlic, shallots and broccoli and served in a white wine and dijon butter sauce.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Nora H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 13, said, "Lovely neighborhood place. It has great pasta and comfort food. This moved from Broadway, and it is as good as it used to be and in a better space!"

Rebecca S. added, "We've been waiting for a replacement for our favorite Italian restaurant, Fiorentino's, and Tutto Fresco delivers. Delicious pastas; the gnocchi and lobster ravioli were both amazing. The kids loved the spaghetti and the gelato."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tutto Fresco is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News