From darts to donuts: Check out these 4 new spots in the Loop

Tribecca Cubano
125 S. Clark St., Revival Food Hall
Photo: Matt l./Yelp
TriBecca Cubano is a Cuban pop-up offering sandwiches and doughnut in the Revival Food Hall.
The pop-up is run by Becca Grothe, executive sous chef for Sunday Dinner Club, and will operate until June 29, Eater reports.
Putting a Midwestern spin on the traditional Cuban sandwich, TriBecca's signature sandwich features slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles and mustard butter between slices of olive oil panino bread. Customers can choose to add bacon, avocado or kimchi, or opt for a vegetarian Cubano. (Check out the full menu here.)
So far, TriBecca Cubano has earned one four-star review.
Matt L., who reviewed TriBecca Cubano on May 11, noted, "This amazing sandwich -- a Midwestern take on the Cubano -- is truly welcome to the Loop. Originally served during Sunday Dinner Club pop up events, but now open to the masses to enjoy. Paired with the sweet potato fries and mojo mayo dipping sauce... But wait there is more. Finish everything with a Griddled Rum Cake Donut with lime rum glaze -- that is a must."
TriBecca Cubano is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Bozii
309 W. Lake St.
Photo: bozii/Yelp
Looking for a quick, hot bite on the go? Look no further than Bozii.
A bozii is "a portable, toasted meal," according to the restaurant's website, which also notes: "It's not deep-fried, it's never frozen, it won't fall apart, you can eat it with your hands, it won't leave you feeling guilty, it doesn't contain preservatives and it's unlike anything you've ever tasted."
Signature bozii flavors include the Mighty Meat, with beef, chicken, bacon, pepperoni, cheese and parmesan garlic sauce; the Mangia Mangia, with chicken, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce; and the Garden Delight, with onions, mushrooms, peas, carrots, quinoa, cheese and sesame ginger garlic. Diners can also build their own meaty or vegetarian creation.
Bozii currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Israel E., who reviewed Bozii on May 5, wrote, "Great new addition to the neighborhood. Amazing food and friendly staff."
And John F. noted, "If you like Hot Pockets, you'll love Bozii. I'll be honest, I feel like calling what I ate a Hot Pocket is an insult to this place, but in case you need an idea, it's kinda like that."
Bozii is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends).
Flight Club Darts Chicago
111 W. Wacker Dr.
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
Flight Club Darts is a bar and social club putting a fresh spin on the classic bar game.
The chain of bars hailing from London claims to have "reinvented darts for the 21st century, with fast-paced multiplayer games, ground breaking dart-tracking technology, instant scoring, and a slick and intuitive user interface," according to its website.
To play, guests reserve a pod-like area called an "oche," which rhymes with "hockey" and can accommodate up to 20 people. Players can reserve an oche in 30- or 60-minute increments, and when booking online, can pre-order drinks as well. There are four dart games to choose from, and additional refreshments can be delivered directly to the oche.
Signature cocktails include The Feathered Serpent, combining mezcal with creme de cocoa, coffee liqueur, raspberry and chocolate; and The Unicorn, a concoction of cardoon thistle amaro, artichoke liqueur, scotch, aquavit, creme de mure and salt.
And from the kitchen, players can enjoy shareable bites like flatbread, oysters and pepperoni meatball sliders. (You can check out the full snack menu here.)
Flight Club Darts' current rating of four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Stephanie B., who reviewed Flight Club Darts on May 5, wrote, "We got there and were taken upstairs to our dart board area, which was next to a floor to ceiling window overlooking the river -- gorgeous view. The layout of the area surrounding the board is very well done, with long tables allowing the rest of the party to watch, and have somewhere to set their food and drinks. The overall gameplay was great, with people to help you if you have any questions.."
Robert B. noted, "Food was pretty good. The bar is done very well with great views of the city. The only downside is that if you're not really into darts, this might not be the place for you."
Flight Club Darts Chicago is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Stock And Ledger Kitchen & Spirits
70 W. Madison St.
Photo: Tavi j./Yelp
Stock and Ledger Kitchen & Spirits is a bar and New American spot headed by executive chef Laura Piper and partner Rodd Goldman. It's the duo's second establishment, following One North Kitchen & Bar.
The kitchen takes pride in its efforts to source fresh, sustainable ingredients, including antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, beef and pork. The menu features dishes like a grilled tilapia sandwich with lettuce, pico, cilantro cream on ciabattini and a side of spicy fried potatoes; the popular mac and cheese, made with penne pasta, bacon, parmesan, gouda, asiago and grilled tomato; or the chicken Kiev, a breaded baked chicken breast with herb butter, green beans and lemon rice.
The bar offers beer, wine, cider and signature cocktails to pair with your fare. Try The Bull, a bourbon drink with demerara syrup and aromatic bitters, or the Bear, a rye-based beverage with vermouth, sherry aged for 12 years in an oak cask and orange bitters. (The full menu can be viewed here).
Stock and Ledger Kitchen & Spirits currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Chris G., who visited Stock and Ledger Kitchen & Spirits on March 1 noted, "Went here for lunch today and really enjoyed the atmosphere; it's modern and very inviting. The service was excellent from the moment I walked in the door."
Cassandra A. added, "Upscale. Good for work lunches and dinners. I went for a work dinner, and we had a couple appetizers, including the octopus. I ate the salmon, and we had nearly all the desserts. Our waiter was attentive and the wine was good!"
Stock and Ledger Kitchen & Spirits is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday).