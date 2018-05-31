SPORTS

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar on life after surviving brain hemorrhage

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly six weeks after collapsing from a brain hemorrhage, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar spoke exclusively with ABC News about his new perspective on life following his remarkable recovery.

He will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Farquhar was back in a familiar place, Guaranteed Rate Field, throwing pitches with his wife and readjusting to life.

"My new normal is looking into the mirror and the first thing I see is the big scar," he said.

On April 20, Farquhar threw 16 pitches in a game against the Houston Astros before collapsing from a brain hemorrhage in the dugout. He survived the life threatening event.

"The numbness throughout my whole head, I was talking to the stroke doctor and he said, 'More than likely that's going to be there the rest of your life,'" Farquhar recalled.

The event completely changed his life and his family's as well. He's now balancing a new reality.

"So it changes every moment. You know, you see your family, you see your kids. It definitely gives you more drive to do stuff, because you just never know what could happen," he said.

Friday night Farquhar will walk back to the mound where he threw his last pitch, and throw out the first pitch before the White Sox game, something that seemed impossible a few months ago.

"But the positives are just the outlook on my wife and children and, you know, how lucky I am to be here and you just, every time you see them you're like 'Yeah! I get to see you guys at least for one more day,'" Farquhar said.

The entire interview will air on Good Morning America Friday morning.
