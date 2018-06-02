Man charged in shooting of teen riding CTA bus

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that hit a 15-year-old boy who was on his way home from school on a CTA bus.Carlos Montanez, 23, of Bridgeview, appeared in court Saturday, charged with aggravated battery involving discharge of a firearm.The shooting happened last month near 62nd Street and California Avenue.The victim, Ulises Triano, was riding the 94 bus home from Walter Payton High School when a stray bullet shattered the window and struck the teen in the head.Police previously said that they believed Triano was not the intended target. Police said Saturday that Montanez was shooting at a rival gang member.Triano suffered a graze wound. He was treated and released from Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after just two days."I feel like God's been good to me, given me a lot of luck," he told ABC7 Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview.