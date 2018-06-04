REAL ESTATE

Renting in Chicago: What will $1,200 get you?

4747 N. Troy St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago with a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5243 N. Winchester Ave., #3 (Bowmanville)




Listed at $1,200/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5243 N. Winchester Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1522 W. Ardmore Ave., #1 (Edgewater)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1522 W. Ardmore Ave. that's also going for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a private porch. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1629 S. Throop St., #2R (Pilsen)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1629 S. Throop St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, granite countertops, closet space and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4747 N. Troy St. (Albany Park)



Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 4747 N. Troy St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, there are both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4706 N. Racine Ave., #3W (Sheridan Park)




Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4706 N. Racine Ave. that's going for $1,200/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space.In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News