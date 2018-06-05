Man charged with attempted murder for pushing woman onto CTA tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man has been charged in an attack at the CTA Red Line Belmont station in which a woman was pushed onto the tracks.

Melvin Doss, 46, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of attempted murder.

Police said he was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the CTA Brown Line Kimball stop after a CTA worker identified him as the alleged attacker.

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she confronted a man about urinating at the Belmont Avenue station.

"I saw this guy peeing on the platform. I went over to him and said, 'You can't do that in a bathroom?' And he said 'F--- off b---h, I have a bladder problem,'" the victim told ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday.

She said she snapped a very clear picture of the man as she walked away.

"He said he was going to kill me. I flipped him off and kept walking," she said.

In response, she said, he punched her in the back of the head and knocked her onto the tracks

The victim suffered a laceration in her scalp and a fractured hand.
