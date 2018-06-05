Check out these 4 new sandwich shops in Chicago

Firenze Italian Street Food
131 N. Clinton St., Unit 20, West Loop
Photo: firenze italian street food/Yelp
Firenze Italian Street Food is an Italian spot, offering sandwiches and salads.
You can make your own sandwich or bowl by selecting a base (bread, kale, greens, antipasto paste) and adding meat, cheese and veggies; or select one of the pre-made favorites like the Caprese (mozzarella, eggplant, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil and balsamic glaze on bread).
Yelp users are excited about the restaurant, which currently holds five stars out of 29 reviews on the site.
Yelper Anthony F., who reviewed Firenze Italian Street Food on May 26, wrote, "Randomly stopped here today, and it was a good choice. It is located in a indoor market with multiple food options. Firenze is a fresh Italian style sandwich bar, and we tried the spicy and the capers sandwich."
Abby B. noted, "We stopped by on a trip to the Chicago French Market and I think this might be one of our new favorite shops. Firenze brought back memories of studying abroad in Florence years ago; everything from the bread, to the meat, to the balsamic drizzle was perfect. "
Firenze Italian Street Food is open from 10:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
171 N. Aberdeen St., West Loop
Photo: anthony m./Yelp
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual franchise out of Delaware that focuses on sandwiches and salads. Try out the Signature Slaw Be Jo (slow-cooked roast beef, provolone cheese, Russian dressing, cole slaw and mayo), or the vegetarian Veggie Cheeseburger complete with veggie meat.
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop's current rating of 3.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Jessie Elizabeth J., who was one of the first users to visit Capriotti's Sandwich Shop on May 10 noted, "I ordered from DoorDash the Capture Two with The Bobbie (turkey, cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing and mayo) with the Balsamic Chicken Salad and a cup of tomato bisque. The order was at my door in 15 minutes which was unusually fast."
Yelper Samantha J. wrote, "I have ordered from here several times as it's conveniently available on most of the delivery apps. Everything has been pretty good that I've tried. turkey, The Bobbie, meatball and roast beef."
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is open from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Veggie Grill
614 W. Diversey Pkwy., Lake View
Photo: veggie grill/Yelp
Veggie Grill is a vegan and traditional American restaurant offering burgers, sandwiches and more.
The business prides itself on seeing veggies for what they are, and thinks each season is a new reason to bring people together, as it shares on its website. Veggie Grill has many vegan options and makes its brats and burgers from pea protein.
Try out the Rustic Farm Bowl (farro, grilled mushrooms, roasted yams, braised cannellini beans, broccoli pesto, roasted tomatoes, red pepper sauce) and add in a veggie appetizer like roasted cauliflower, yams or beans. (The full menu can be seen here.)
With a four-star rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, Veggie Grill has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Vesuvi T., who reviewed Veggie Grill on May 11, wrote, "After seeing a movie at the Landmark I lingered in the area and found a delightful vegan place! There's plenty I'll try on their menu if I get the chance to go back... but on this first visit I had the Mediterranean Supergreens Salad."
Yelper Iman W. wrote, "The wait is over! I ventured into Veggie Grill a few days after its opening. Opening day seemed crowded as all get out, a few days later didn't seem much emptier but that's a good sign for them."
Veggie Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Taylor Gourmet
1 N. Dearborn St., Loop
Photo: taylor gourmet/Yelp
Taylor Gourmet is a spot to score sandwiches and more.
This hoagie-centric spot built its menu around adventurous flavors and homemade sauces and ingredients, the business states on its website. Classic sandwiches include chicken, roast beef, Italian, vegetarian and cheesesteak options. Try out the Federal (Genoa salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, tomato vinaigrette, mozzarella, tomato, onion, basil and olive oil), or the Ben Franklin (chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone and basil). (The full menu can be seen here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Taylor Gourmet, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Yelper Paula B., who reviewed Taylor Gourmet on March 23, wrote, "Very, very good. I was impressed with the freshness and combination of ingredients of my Toast Redux. The sandwich had avocado, ricotta, radishes, fresh herbs, arugula and tomatoes."
Yelper Austin F. wrote, "The broccoli rabe pork sandwich was actually pretty good, and decently filling for what originally appeared to be on the smaller side for a sandwich. However, I cannot in good conscience give this place my continued business, because they do not accept cash, only credit cards."
Taylor Gourmet is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)