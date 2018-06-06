FOOD & DRINK

Four great ways to indulge your tastebuds in Chicago this week

Photo: Nadya Spetnitskaya/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From exploring the zoo, glass in hand, to celebrating a local brewer's first anniversary, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Adults Night Out at Lincoln Park Zoo





Grab your favorite grown-up companion, and head to Lincoln Park Zoo for a boozy after-hours exploration. This adults-only affair will feature animal discussions, educational entertainment and cash bars throughout the grounds.

When: Thursday, June 7, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2150 N. Cannon St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan concha baking workshop at The Plant





Start your Saturday in the kitchen with Oscar and Jackie Narvaez of the traveling vegan bakery The Chunky Scones. The hands-on workshop will demonstrate how to mix, shape and bake a vegan variety of concha, the traditional Mexican sweet bread, from scratch.
When: Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Farmer's market tour and brunch with seasoned chefs





Join Park Hyatt's pastry chef Greg Mosko and executive chef Eric Damidot on an exclusive guided tour of Green City Market. Guests will learn how to choose the freshest produce before returning to the Park Hyatt for a seasonal brunch in the hotel's NoMI Garden.

When: Saturday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; transportation is provided
Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lo Rez Brewing's anniversary festival





Help Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom celebrate its first anniversary this Saturday afternoon. The outdoor festival will feature brews by Lo Rez as well as a few of its peers, including Whiner Beer Company and Hopewell Brewing Company. There will also be live bands, additional food and drink vendors, local businesses showcasing their offerings and a fundraiser for Benito Juarez Community Academy.

When: Saturday, June 9, 3-9 p.m.
Where: Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, 2101 S. Carpenter St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News