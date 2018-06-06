Four great ways to indulge your tastebuds in Chicago this week

Adults Night Out at Lincoln Park Zoo

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this week. From exploring the zoo, glass in hand, to celebrating a local brewer's first anniversary, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Grab your favorite grown-up companion, and head to Lincoln Park Zoo for a boozy after-hours exploration. This adults-only affair will feature animal discussions, educational entertainment and cash bars throughout the grounds.Thursday, June 7, 6:30-10 p.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, 2150 N. Cannon St.$15Start your Saturday in the kitchen with Oscar and Jackie Narvaez of the traveling vegan bakery The Chunky Scones. The hands-on workshop will demonstrate how to mix, shape and bake a vegan variety of concha, the traditional Mexican sweet bread, from scratch.Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.$30Join Park Hyatt's pastry chef Greg Mosko and executive chef Eric Damidot on an exclusive guided tour of Green City Market. Guests will learn how to choose the freshest produce before returning to the Park Hyatt for a seasonal brunch in the hotel's NoMI Garden.Saturday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Meet at Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; transportation is provided$75Help Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom celebrate its first anniversary this Saturday afternoon. The outdoor festival will feature brews by Lo Rez as well as a few of its peers, including Whiner Beer Company and Hopewell Brewing Company. There will also be live bands, additional food and drink vendors, local businesses showcasing their offerings and a fundraiser for Benito Juarez Community Academy.Saturday, June 9, 3-9 p.m.Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, 2101 S. Carpenter St.Free