Fresco Pasta brings Italian fare to Logan Square

Photo: Fresco Pasta/Yelp

A new Italian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3706 W. Armitage (between Lawndale and Ridgeway avenues) in Logan Square, the new arrival is called Fresco Pasta.

This new addition offers pizzas by the slice or the pie. Try the Louisiana Spicy Barbecue Chicken pizza, with bacon, onions and spicy barbecue sauce, or the Delicious Italian pizza, with roasted beef, green peppers, onions and hot giardiniera. Pasta dishes, hot sandwiches and wraps also appear on the menu.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Fresco Pasta currently has a five-star rating.

Maria G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Super excited to see this new addition to our neighborhood! We tried the calamari, mixed grill and margarita pizza! The flavors are just perfect. Delicious food."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fresco Pasta is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
