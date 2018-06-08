A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2627 W. Division St. in Humboldt Park, the new addition is called Antojos & Shakes. Family owned and operated, this new offering dishes up Puerto Rican fare with a twist, according to the business' website.
Expect breakfast and lunch menu options like bagels, avocado and toast, loaded Doritos and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Frozen treats include milkshakes, smoothies, ice cream bars and more.
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Antojos & Shakes is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
New cafe Antojos & Shakes now open in Humboldt Park
