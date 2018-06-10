3 family members found dead inside Darien home, police say

(Shutterstock)

Three members of a family were found dead inside a home in Darien after a report of shots fired in the home Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 7500-block of Farmingdale Drive at about 12:58 a.m. after a report of shots fired. After arriving, officers found three members of the same family dead inside, police said.

Further details on how they died have not been released by police, who say there is not a threat to the community and that the area is secured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationDarien
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News