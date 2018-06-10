7 wounded at shooting at child's birthday party in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Seven people were wounded in a shooting in Aurora that apparently occurred during a child's birthday party Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 300-block of West Park Avenue just after midnight and discovered six people wounded, with a seventh person driven to a hospital by a relative.

Investigators said the shooters arrived on bikes and on foot, fired multiple shots and then fled north on Grand Avenue. Police said the shots were fired by several male suspects dressed in dark-hooded sweatshirts.

There was apparently a child's birthday party going on and that it appears someone from the party returned fire.

Five men, ages 21, 22, 22, 25 and 28 were wounded and the 21-year-old is in critical condition, police said. Two women, ages 27 and 30, were also wounded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.
