REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in Chicago

77 E. Walton St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
It's true: the priciest listing in today's Chicago rental market is going for $26,250/month -- a staggering 681 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only glitzy listing out there. But what fancy features might one find at these huge price points?

We combed through local listings in Chicago via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most glamorous listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

77 E. Walton St., #24B (Streeterville)




Here's this impressive apartment situated at 77 E. Walton St. in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This living space is currently listed at an astounding $15,000/month.

In the luxurious apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space and concierge service. Dogs too can reside in this luxurious villa.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

2 W. Delaware Place, #1702-03 (Near North)




Next, take a look at this impressive apartment situated at 2 W. Delaware Place in the Near North neighborhood. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is currently listed at an astonishing $14,714/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, two balconies, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, a door person and a residents lounge. Pets too can reside in this luxurious abode.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8 E. Huron St., #2301 (Near North)




And last, here's this monstrous apartment situated at 8 E. Huron St. in the Near North neighborhood. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently going for a mind-numbing $14,495/month. Why so high-priced?

The penthouse features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a wine fridge . The building has garage parking, a roof deck, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this opulent house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News