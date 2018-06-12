4 totally free events to look forward to in Chicago this week

Summer gardening at Bessemer Park

There's always plenty to do in Chicago, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.From a men's health fair to a local handicrafts market, here are four fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.---Help prepare Bessemer Park for summer -- and reap free goodies for your efforts. Volunteers of all ages will help clean the park's green spaces, mulch trees and replenish fibar on the playgrounds. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, refreshments and a gift from the Chicago Parks Foundation.Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.FreeJoin the community mentoring organization 100 Black Men of Chicago Inc. at its inaugural men's health and wellness fair. The entirely free event will feature complimentary health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes and prostate cancer, as well as information sessions on healthcare careers for minority youth.Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.FreeJoin the South Side's best farmers and artisans for a bustling all-ages market at the atmospheric live music venue The Promontory. You'll shop local produce and handmade crafts while listening to soulful, jazzy beats by DJ Sean Alvarez. Then, pop downstairs for brunch at the bar.Sunday, June 17, 12 a.m.- Monday, June 18, 6 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WFreeCelebrate Eid ul-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, at Taleef Chicago. There will be an array of interactive activities for children, including a petting zoo and inflatable moonwalks.Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Taleef Chicago, 1945 S. Halsted St.Free